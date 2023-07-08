Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Reds.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .209 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 43 of 79 games this year (54.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has had an RBI in 25 games this year (31.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.232
|AVG
|.186
|.302
|OBP
|.284
|.430
|SLG
|.359
|14
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|20
|43/16
|K/BB
|43/18
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Weaver (2-2) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.72 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 6.72 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
