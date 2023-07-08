The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .259 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Contreras is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (46 of 69), with at least two hits 17 times (24.6%).

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (13.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.9% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (47.8%), including six multi-run games (8.7%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .280 AVG .241 .372 OBP .322 .475 SLG .391 14 XBH 10 4 HR 5 16 RBI 16 20/17 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

