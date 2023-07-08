Raimel Tapia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is hitting .240 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 47.9% of his 48 games this season, Tapia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 11 games this year (22.9%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season (16 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 6
.256 AVG .214
.347 OBP .421
.372 SLG .429
4 XBH 1
0 HR 1
5 RBI 1
11/6 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Weaver (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.72 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.72, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
