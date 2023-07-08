Colin Rea will take the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) on Saturday, July 8 against the Cincinnati Reds (49-40), who will counter with Luke Weaver. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+110). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-2, 6.72 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 25 (58.1%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 3-1 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have come away with 31 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 25-25 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) William Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

