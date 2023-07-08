Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Saturday at American Family Field against Colin Rea, who will start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a six-game series.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 95 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .377, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.231).

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in runs scored with 378 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.267).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rea is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Rea will try to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/16/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - -

