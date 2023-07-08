Saturday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and the Cincinnati Reds (49-40) clashing at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (5-4) versus the Reds and Luke Weaver (2-2).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.

Milwaukee is 15-11 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored 378 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Brewers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule