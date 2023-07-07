Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 7
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .280.
- Miller has recorded a hit in 46 of 69 games this season (66.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- He has homered in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has driven home a run in 19 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.8% of his games.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.250
|AVG
|.308
|.313
|OBP
|.328
|.371
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|11
|27/9
|K/BB
|23/4
|6
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.21, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .155 against him.
