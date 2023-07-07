The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (89) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 27th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Yelich will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers during his last games.

In 67.9% of his games this season (57 of 84), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (29.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 84), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 51.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 23.8%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .294 AVG .273 .390 OBP .368 .490 SLG .422 16 XBH 14 6 HR 5 23 RBI 22 40/22 K/BB 37/23 11 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings