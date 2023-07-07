Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- In 47 of 81 games this year (58.0%) Anderson has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (17.3%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.6%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 24 games this season (29.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.245
|AVG
|.211
|.327
|OBP
|.307
|.424
|SLG
|.317
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|49/15
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 7 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.21, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .155 against him.
