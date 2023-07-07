You can find player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds before their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (6-5) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.135 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 5.0 8 7 7 3 2 at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 8.0 2 0 0 9 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 89 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 45 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a .283/.378/.455 slash line so far this season.

Yelich will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1 at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 63 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .255/.342/.425 slash line on the season.

Contreras takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Steer Stats

Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 41 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.376/.494 so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

India Stats

Jonathan India has recorded 85 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .252/.343/.418 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

