The Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) and the Cincinnati Reds (49-39) will square off on Friday, July 7 at American Family Field, with Corbin Burnes getting the ball for the Brewers and Andrew Abbott toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Brewers (-115). The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (6-5, 4.00 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (4-0, 1.21 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 42 times and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 24-18 (57.1%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 2-1 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 31, or 49.2%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 28 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+185) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Willy Adames 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Owen Miller 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

