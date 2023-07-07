The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 20th in MLB play with 93 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee's .373 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers are 29th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in runs scored with 371 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers are 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

Brewers batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.267).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (6-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.

Burnes has 10 quality starts this season.

Burnes will try to last five or more innings for his 16th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 17 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Julio Teheran Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/16/2023 Reds - Away - -

