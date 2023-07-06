After hitting .200 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .208 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Adames enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .304 with one homer.

Adames has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.2%).

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this season (29.9%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .229 AVG .186 .300 OBP .284 .410 SLG .359 12 XBH 13 7 HR 6 19 RBI 20 42/15 K/BB 43/18 1 SB 3

