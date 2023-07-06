Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Thursday, Christian Yelich (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 88 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .447. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Yelich is batting .409 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.7% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (50.6%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.293
|AVG
|.273
|.387
|OBP
|.368
|.473
|SLG
|.422
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|22
|40/21
|K/BB
|37/23
|10
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Stroman aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.
