On Thursday, Christian Yelich (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 88 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .447. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Yelich is batting .409 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.7% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (50.6%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .293 AVG .273 .387 OBP .368 .473 SLG .422 15 XBH 14 5 HR 5 20 RBI 22 40/21 K/BB 37/23 10 SB 10

Cubs Pitching Rankings