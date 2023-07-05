William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .254 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 44 of 67 games this year (65.7%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.9%).
- In nine games this year, he has homered (13.4%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has driven in a run in 21 games this year (31.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.270
|AVG
|.241
|.359
|OBP
|.322
|.468
|SLG
|.391
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|16
|19/15
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 80 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Steele aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.43), sixth in WHIP (1.031), and 43rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
