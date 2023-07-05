Justin Steele starts for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at American Family Field against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

The favored Cubs have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +125. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for this contest.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -155 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 5-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Brewers matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Milwaukee's past five contests has been 8.7, a streak during which the Brewers and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 7-8 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 37 of its 86 chances.

The Brewers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 23-21 21-18 25-22 34-25 12-15

