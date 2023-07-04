On Tuesday, Willy Adames (.225 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .206 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Adames enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .273.

Adames has gotten a hit in 40 of 75 games this year (53.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (18.7%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has driven in a run in 21 games this year (28.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .228 AVG .186 .298 OBP .284 .390 SLG .359 10 XBH 13 6 HR 6 17 RBI 20 40/14 K/BB 43/18 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings