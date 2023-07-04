Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Miley Stats

Wade Miley (5-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts, Miley has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 28 4.0 3 2 2 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 23 6.0 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 5.0 2 0 0 4 2 at Cardinals May. 16 1.2 1 1 1 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 10 5.0 6 7 7 3 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 44 walks and 41 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.376/.449 so far this year.

Yelich has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1 at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has collected 60 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .250/.338/.425 on the year.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 90 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.333/.399 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 35 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.346/.405 so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 3 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

