On Monday, William Contreras (coming off going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks.

In 64.6% of his games this season (42 of 65), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 65), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (46.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .255 AVG .241 .356 OBP .322 .461 SLG .391 12 XBH 10 4 HR 5 13 RBI 16 18/15 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

