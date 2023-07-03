William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Monday, William Contreras (coming off going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks.
- In 64.6% of his games this season (42 of 65), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 65), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (46.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.255
|AVG
|.241
|.356
|OBP
|.322
|.461
|SLG
|.391
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|18/15
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Smyly (7-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.274), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.