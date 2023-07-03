Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Monday, Owen Miller (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .286.
- Miller has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (44 of 65), with multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
- He has homered in four games this season (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year (21 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.260
|AVG
|.308
|.327
|OBP
|.328
|.400
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|11
|20/8
|K/BB
|23/4
|4
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Smyly (7-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.274), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.