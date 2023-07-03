On Monday, Owen Miller (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .286.
  • Miller has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (44 of 65), with multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Miller has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.2% of his games.
  • He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year (21 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 33
.260 AVG .308
.327 OBP .328
.400 SLG .417
8 XBH 11
3 HR 1
11 RBI 11
20/8 K/BB 23/4
4 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs will send Smyly (7-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.274), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
