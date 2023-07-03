Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Christian Yelich and his .426 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.438) and total hits (81) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 80 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.5% of them.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (11.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Yelich has driven home a run in 26 games this season (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (40 of 80), with two or more runs 18 times (22.5%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.272
|AVG
|.273
|.373
|OBP
|.368
|.456
|SLG
|.422
|14
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|22
|40/20
|K/BB
|37/23
|8
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Smyly (7-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.274), and 50th in K/9 (7.4).
