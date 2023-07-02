In one of the four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings take the court at College Park Center.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Dallas Wings play the Washington Mystics

The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Wings on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 7-8

7-8 WAS Record: 9-6

9-6 DAL Stats: 84.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

84.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh) WAS Stats: 80.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 75.9 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.5 APG) WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (19.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4.5

-4.5 DAL Odds to Win: -192

-192 WAS Odds to Win: +157

+157 Total: 164 points

The Atlanta Dream take on the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 6-8

6-8 LAS Record: 7-9

7-9 ATL Stats: 84.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 89.9 Opp. PPG (12th)

84.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 89.9 Opp. PPG (12th) LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Allisha Gray (18.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.9 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 ATL Odds to Win: -161

-161 LAS Odds to Win: +134

+134 Total: 167.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Indiana Fever take on the Chicago Sky

The Sky look to pull off an away win at the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ

ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 5-10

5-10 CHI Record: 7-9

7-9 IND Stats: 81.5 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)

81.5 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth) CHI Stats: 78.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Aliyah Boston (15.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.3 APG) CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 IND Odds to Win: -147

-147 CHI Odds to Win: +121

+121 Total: 161.5 points

The Seattle Storm face the New York Liberty

The Liberty take to the home court of the Storm on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 4-11

4-11 NYL Record: 10-4

10-4 SEA Stats: 80.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 86.3 Opp. PPG (11th)

80.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 86.3 Opp. PPG (11th) NYL Stats: 87.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (25.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Jewell Loyd (25.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.4 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8.5

-8.5 NYL Odds to Win: -393

-393 SEA Odds to Win: +302

+302 Total: 167.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.