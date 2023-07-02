William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks while hitting .243.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 64 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.3% of those games.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (18 of 64), with more than one RBI seven times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 45.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.255
|AVG
|.234
|.356
|OBP
|.319
|.461
|SLG
|.367
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|18/15
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hill (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.404 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
