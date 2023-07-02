Sky vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Sky (7-9) travel to face the Indiana Fever (5-10) after losing four road games in a row. The matchup tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Fever matchup.
Sky vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-150
|+115
|Tipico
|Fever (-2.5)
|161.5
|-150
|+120
Sky vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Fever are 10-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
- Indiana has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Chicago has an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
- In the Fever's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- A total of seven Sky games this season have gone over the point total.
