Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Raimel Tapia (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .243.
- In 47.7% of his games this season (21 of 44), Tapia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (25.0%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 27.3% of his games this year (12 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|16
|.083
|AVG
|.273
|.077
|OBP
|.319
|.333
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|5/0
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hill (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.404 WHIP ranks 55th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
