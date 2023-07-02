On Sunday, Raimel Tapia (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .243.

In 47.7% of his games this season (21 of 44), Tapia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (25.0%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 27.3% of his games this year (12 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 16 .083 AVG .273 .077 OBP .319 .333 SLG .364 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 5/0 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings