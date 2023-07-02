The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers will play on Sunday at PNC Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Carlos Santana and Christian Yelich among those expected to step up at the plate.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 89 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .372 this season.

The Brewers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Milwaukee has scored 342 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.09 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.267 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Colin Rea (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

He has two quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Rea will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates L 8-7 Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates W 11-8 Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott

