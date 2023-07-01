The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will have Ze-Cheng Dou in the field from June 29 - July 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Dou at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Dou has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Dou has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Dou has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Dou has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 49 -3 281 0 12 1 1 $701,485

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Dou will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,241 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

Dou was better than just 25% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Dou carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged two).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Dou recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.7).

Dou recorded more birdies or better (15) than the field average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Dou's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Dou ended the Travelers Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Dou fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

