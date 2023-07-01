The Western Michigan Broncos' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, 3.5, is rather low.

Western Michigan Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 -130 +105 56.5%

Broncos' 2022 Performance

While Western Michigan ranked 40th in total defense with 352.3 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking seventh-worst (301.9 yards per game).

Western Michigan was a bottom-25 pass offense last year, ranking 11th-worst with 165.7 passing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 45th in FBS (211.3 passing yards allowed per game).

WMU won only two games at home last season, but totaled three away from home.

The Broncos won just twice when favored (2-2) and were 3-5 as underdogs.

Western Michigan's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Sean Tyler RB 1,027 YDS / 7 TD / 85.6 YPG / 4.9 YPC

12 REC / 111 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.3 REC YPG Corey Crooms WR 57 REC / 814 YDS / 5 TD / 67.8 YPG Jack Salopek QB 1,285 YDS (49.1%) / 7 TD / 11 INT

52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 4.3 RUSH YPG La'Darius Jefferson RB 235 YDS / 5 TD / 19.6 YPG / 4.2 YPC Andre Carter DL 51 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 1 INT Zaire Barnes LB 58 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Corvin Moment LB 49 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK Keni-H Lovely DB 33 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 4 INT

Broncos' Strength of Schedule

The Broncos are facing the 69th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Western Michigan will face the 67th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last year (48).

Western Michigan has eight games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including one team that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last season.

Western Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Saint Francis (PA) August 31 - - 2 @ Syracuse September 9 - - 3 @ Iowa September 16 - - 4 @ Toledo September 23 - - 5 Ball State September 30 - - 6 @ Mississippi State October 7 - - 7 Miami (OH) October 14 - - 8 @ Ohio October 21 - - 9 @ Eastern Michigan October 28 - - 11 Central Michigan November 7 - - 12 @ Northern Illinois November 14 - - 13 Bowling Green November 21 - -

