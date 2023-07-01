Webb Simpson is part of the field from June 29 - July 2 in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, taking on a par-72, 7,370-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Simpson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Webb Simpson Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Simpson has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Simpson has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Simpson has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 50 -1 283 0 8 0 1 $608,827

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Simpson has one top-10 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 39th.

Simpson has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Simpson played this event was in 2022, and he finished 69th.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 128 yards longer than the average course Simpson has played in the past year (7,242 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Simpson's Last Time Out

Simpson was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 32nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Simpson was better than 41% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Simpson carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Simpson recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Simpson's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that most recent tournament, Simpson's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Simpson finished the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Simpson finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Simpson Odds to Win: +15000

