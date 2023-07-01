Ville Husso 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Could the Detroit Red Wings' Ville Husso be awarded the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.
Ville Husso's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)
Ville Husso 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|18
|Goaltending Record
|--
|9-5-2
|Shots Against
|17.71
|549
|Goals Against
|3.53
|59
|Saves
|15.81
|490
|Save %
|--
|0.893
Ville Husso's Next Game
- Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
