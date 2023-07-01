Tyler Duncan will compete from June 29 - July 2 in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, taking on a par-72, 7,370-yard course.

Looking to wager on Duncan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Tyler Duncan Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished under par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Duncan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Duncan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 36 -8 278 0 11 2 2 $1.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Duncan has had an average finish of 50th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 44th-place.

Duncan has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Duncan finished 44th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Courses that Duncan has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,271 yards, 99 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan finished in the ninth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

Duncan was better than only 12% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Duncan did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Duncan carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Duncan's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent competition, Duncan's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Duncan finished the Travelers Championship without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Duncan finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

