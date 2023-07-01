Troy Merritt is part of the field from June 29 - July 2 in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, taking on a par-72, 7,370-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Merritt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Troy Merritt Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished better than par three times, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Merritt has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 44 -3 280 0 10 1 1 $818,169

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Merritt has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been eighth.

Merritt made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Merritt finished 14th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Merritt will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,271 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 15th percentile among all competitors.

Merritt was better than 48% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Merritt failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged two).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Merritt carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Merritt's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that most recent competition, Merritt's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Merritt ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Merritt finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Merritt Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.