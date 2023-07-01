Simon Edvinsson 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Detroit Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.
Simon Edvinsson's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)
Simon Edvinsson Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|9
|Time on Ice
|11:49
|153:37
|Goals
|0.2
|2
|Assists
|0.0
|0
|Points
|0.2
|2
|Hits
|0.8
|11
|Takeaways
|0.3
|4
|Giveaways
|0.3
|4
|Penalty Minutes
|0.9
|12
Simon Edvinsson's Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings
- Game Day: December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO
