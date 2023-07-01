Might the Detroit Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere be awarded the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +6600.

Shayne Gostisbehere's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +6600 (13th in NHL)

Shayne Gostisbehere 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 18:52 604:14 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.6 18 Points 0.7 23 Hits 0.2 7 Takeaways 0.3 8 Giveaways 0.4 13 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Shayne Gostisbehere's Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+

