After the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seung-Yul Noh is in 41st at -6.

Seung-Yul Noh Insights

Noh has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Noh has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, Noh has had an average finish of 47th.

Noh hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 45 -5 271 0 14 0 0 $394,815

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Noh has had an average finishing position of 49th.

Noh has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Noh last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 41st.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 48 yards longer than the average course Noh has played in the past year (7,322 yards).

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh was rather mediocre over the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.92 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 66th percentile.

Noh shot better than 44% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Noh carded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Noh carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Noh's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

In that last tournament, Noh had a bogey or worse on nine of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Noh ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Noh finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Noh Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Noh's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

