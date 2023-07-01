Sean O'Hair will hit the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,370-yard course with $8,800,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a bet on O'Hair at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sean O'Hair Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, O'Hair has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

O'Hair has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, O'Hair has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

O'Hair has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 35 -7 279 0 7 0 1 $398,382

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

O'Hair has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

O'Hair made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

O'Hair did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Courses that O'Hair has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,333 yards, 37 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

O'Hair's Last Time Out

O'Hair finished in the 12th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 34th percentile of the field.

O'Hair was better than 66% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

O'Hair fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, O'Hair had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.2).

O'Hair recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last outing, O'Hair's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

O'Hair finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but O'Hair finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards O'Hair Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.