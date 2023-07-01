Scott Stallings will hit the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,370-yard course with $8,800,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a wager on Stallings at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Scott Stallings Insights

Stallings has finished better than par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stallings has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Stallings has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -7 278 0 15 2 3 $3.8M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Stallings' previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 35th.

Stallings made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

Stallings finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 41 yards longer than the average course Stallings has played in the past year (7,329 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Stallings' Last Time Out

Stallings was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Stallings shot better than only 12% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Stallings shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Stallings did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Stallings' two birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that last tournament, Stallings posted a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Stallings finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 2.9.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Stallings carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

