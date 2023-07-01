Scott Piercy will play at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at the par-72, 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to wager on Piercy at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Scott Piercy Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Piercy has shot better than par nine times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Piercy has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Piercy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 33 -7 278 0 15 1 1 $996,913

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Piercy failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in either of his two most recent trips to this event.

Piercy last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 88 yards longer than the average course Piercy has played in the past year (7,282 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 1.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 2.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 99th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Piercy shot better than 99% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 2.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Piercy shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged two).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Piercy had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Piercy's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that last tournament, Piercy had a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Piercy finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three of the four par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Piercy finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

