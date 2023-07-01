The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will include Scott Harrington as part of the field from June 29 - July 2 as the competitors battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Harrington at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Scott Harrington Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Harrington has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Harrington has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Harrington's average finish has been 48th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Harrington has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 42 -5 281 0 7 0 0 $208,138

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Harrington finished 39th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 73 yards longer than the average course Harrington has played in the past year (7,297 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington shot poorly on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.46 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the first percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Harrington was better than 66% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Harrington did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Harrington recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.2).

Harrington's one birdie or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

At that last tournament, Harrington's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Harrington ended the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Harrington finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Harrington Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.