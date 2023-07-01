The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club will see Satoshi Kodaira as part of the field in Detroit, Michigan from June 29 - July 2, up against the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Kodaira at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Satoshi Kodaira Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kodaira has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Kodaira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Kodaira's average finish has been 52nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Kodaira has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 41 -5 280 0 10 0 0 $405,946

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Kodaira didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in any of his last three trips to this event.

The most recent time Kodaira played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than average.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Kodaira will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Kodaira's Last Time Out

Kodaira was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging par to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 91st percentile on par 4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 3.8 strokes on those 44 holes.

Kodaira shot better than just 15% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Kodaira fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kodaira carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Kodaira's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the field average of 6.8.

In that last tournament, Kodaira's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.5).

Kodaira ended the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kodaira finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Kodaira Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

