Samori Toure is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Green Bay Packers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Samori Toure Injury Status

Toure is currently not listed as injured.

Samori Toure 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 10 TAR, 5 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD

Samori Toure Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 14.20 393 147 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 19.73 394 149 2023 ADP - 585 197

Other Packers Players

Samori Toure 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 @Commanders 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @Bills 4 1 37 1 Week 9 @Lions 4 2 34 0 Week 13 @Bears 1 1 7 0

