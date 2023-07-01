Held from June 29 - July 2, Ryan Brehm is set to play in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.

Looking to bet on Brehm at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Brehm Insights

Brehm has finished better than par six times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Brehm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Brehm finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Brehm hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 64th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 49 -4 281 0 8 0 0 $471,960

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Brehm has had an average finish of 62nd with a personal best of 57th at this tournament.

Brehm made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Brehm finished 57th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The average course Brehm has played in the past year has been 107 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Brehm's Last Time Out

Brehm was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was poor, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

Brehm shot better than 48% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Brehm fared equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Brehm recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.7).

Brehm recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that most recent competition, Brehm's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Brehm ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Brehm finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Brehm Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.