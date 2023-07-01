The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club includes Ryan Armour. The competition runs from June 29 - July 2.

Ryan Armour Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Armour has finished below par six times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Armour has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Armour's average finish has been 53rd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 46 -5 280 0 11 0 0 $455,024

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Armour has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 25th.

Armour made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Armour will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,292 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Armour's Last Time Out

Armour was in the ninth percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.40 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Armour was better than just 2% of the field (averaging 5.50 strokes).

Armour recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Armour carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.6).

Armour's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average (4.1).

In that most recent outing, Armour's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Armour ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Armour carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.4.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Armour Odds to Win: +40000

