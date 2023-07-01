Rowdy Tellez -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks while batting .218.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 76 games this season, with multiple hits in 13.2% of them.

He has homered in 14.5% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26.3% of his games this year (20 of 76), with two or more runs three times (3.9%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .196 AVG .235 .260 OBP .318 .384 SLG .412 9 XBH 11 6 HR 6 15 RBI 18 25/10 K/BB 41/17 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings