Romeo Doubs' 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Romeo Doubs Injury Status

Doubs is currently listed as active.

Is Doubs your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Romeo Doubs NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Romeo Doubs 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 67 TAR, 42 REC, 425 YDS, 3 TD

Rep Doubs and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Romeo Doubs Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 59.60 215 80 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 93.13 168 54 2023 ADP - 147 57

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Romeo Doubs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 4 37 0 Week 2 Bears 3 2 27 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 8 8 73 1 Week 4 Patriots 8 5 47 1 Week 5 Giants 5 3 29 0 Week 6 Jets 9 4 21 0 Week 7 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 4 62 1 Week 9 @Lions 1 1 18 0 Week 15 Rams 5 5 55 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 6 3 36 0 Week 17 Vikings 4 3 20 0 Week 18 Lions 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.