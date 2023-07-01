The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will include Richy Werenski in the field from June 29 - July 2 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Werenski at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Richy Werenski Insights

Werenski has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Werenski has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Werenski has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 30 -8 277 0 10 0 0 $682,214

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Werenski has had an average finish of 25th with a personal best of 21st at this tournament.

Werenski has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Werenski finished 30th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Werenski will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,281 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging par to finish in the 33rd percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Werenski shot better than 76% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Werenski did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Werenski did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

Werenski's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that last outing, Werenski's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Werenski finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, less than the field's average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Werenski finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

