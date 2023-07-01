The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2 will feature Peter Malnati as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 on offer.

Peter Malnati Insights

Malnati has finished better than par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Malnati has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Malnati's average finish has been 36th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Malnati has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 33 -5 280 0 12 1 1 $1.1M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Malnati has had an average finishing position of 51st.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

The most recent time Malnati played this event was in 2022, and he finished 73rd.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Malnati has played i the last year (7,277 yards) is 93 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati finished in the 33rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

Malnati was better than 48% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Malnati fared equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Malnati recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Malnati's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that last outing, Malnati posted a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Malnati ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Malnati finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Malnati Odds to Win: +35000

