Paul Haley is in the field from June 29 - July 2 in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, taking on a par-72, 7,370-yard course.

Looking to wager on Haley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished better than par four times and posted four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Haley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Haley has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Haley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 41 -4 282 0 10 1 1 $340,429

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 346 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,024).

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 76 yards longer than the average course Haley has played in the past year (7,294 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Haley shot better than just 29% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Haley shot the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Haley had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.7).

Haley's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that last competition, Haley had a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Haley finished the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Haley finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Haley Odds to Win: +50000

