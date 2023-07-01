The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will feature Patton Kizzire. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse is $8,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a bet on Kizzire at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kizzire has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Kizzire has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Kizzire's average finish has been 39th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Kizzire has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 41 -6 279 0 15 0 2 $1M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Kizzire has an average finishing position of 50th in his past four appearances at this event.

Kizzire has made the cut two times in his previous four entries in this event.

The most recent time Kizzire played this event was in 2022, and he finished 74th.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Kizzire has played in the past year has been 83 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Kizzire shot better than 48% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Kizzire failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Kizzire carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Kizzire's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent outing, Kizzire's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Kizzire ended the Travelers Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Kizzire had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

