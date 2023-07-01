Moritz Seider 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Moritz Seider's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Moritz Seider 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|21:57
|702:39
|Goals
|0.2
|5
|Assists
|0.4
|14
|Points
|0.6
|19
|Hits
|1.9
|61
|Takeaways
|0.4
|13
|Giveaways
|0.5
|15
|Penalty Minutes
|0.8
|24
Moritz Seider's Next Game
- Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+
